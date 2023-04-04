Prince Andrew warned Netflix film will ‘ruin any good’ that ‘has come out of cloistering away from public eye’

Netflix is set to release a new film, Scoop, about Prince Andrew and his scandal with Jeffrey Epstein.

The film is based on Sam McAlister’s book, Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC Most Shocking Interviews.

It will follow everything from Andrew and Jeffrey’s walk in New York’s Central Park, to the Prince’s disastrous 2019 interview on BBC’s Newsnight.

But will the new film have serious affects on Prince Andrew and the Royal Family?

Scoop will be dramatising Prince Andrew’s infamous interview with BBC (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Andrew warned over Netflix film

The filming for Netflix’s new film Scoop, based on Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, is well underway.

Scoop is set to put a magnifying glass on Andrew’s association with Epstein.

It’ll bring the scandal that he and the royal family are eager to forget, back into the public eye.

The film casted Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York. It also features Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, Billie Piper as Sam McAlister and Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk.

However, the Head of Key Holders at UnlockdPR Jordan James has warned that Scoop will ‘ruin any good’ that has come from Prince Andrew keeping out of the public’s way.

The expert told us that he believes that Andrew is ‘dreading’ the release of the new film.

Scoop will ruin any good that has come out of cloistering away from the public eye.

He said: “I imagine Prince Andrew is dreading the release of Scoop as it brings him and his scandal back into the public eye once again – something I’m sure he’d rather us all forget.”

Jordan added: “While Prince Andrew’s image wasn’t exactly good coming into 2023, having ‘stepped down’ from royal duties due to his controversy, including [allegedly] paying his accuser an out-of-court settlement of an eye-watering £12 million.

“Scoop will ruin any good that has come out of cloistering away from the public eye and put a magnifying glass right back on his actions.”

The new Netflix film will bring Prince Andrew’s scandal back into the public eye (Credit: Cover Images)

Scoop will feature Andrew’s ‘walk in the park’ with Jeffrey

James, who has worked with over 3,000 brands in the UK and US, also went on to claim that Scoop will feature moments that Prince Andrew and the Royal Family would ‘rather the public forget’.

This includes Prince Andrew’s infamous walk in Central Park with Jeffrey Epstein.

Scoop will ruin any good that has come out of cloistering away from the public eye.

He continued: “Case in point, images from the set show Netflix are recreating the infamous ‘walk in the park’.

“This moment stands out in the now famous interview, and highlights just how out of touch Prince Andrew is. A ‘misguided blunder’ I’m sure he and the Royal family would rather the public forget.”

Last year, Andrew settled out of court with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

She had accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson urges people to ‘not believe everything you read’ as she gushes over ‘family unit’ with Andrew and daughters

What are your thoughts on Netflix’s film about Prince Andrew? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.