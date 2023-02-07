Rufus Sewell will play Prince Andrew in a new Netflix drama alongside Keeley Hawes and Gillian Anderson.

The series will follow Andrew’s infamous interview on the BBC show Newsnight.

However, many fans are upset by the casting as they claim that the actor is ‘too good looking’ to play the controversial prince.

Actor Rufus Sewell will be starring alongside Keeley Hawes and Gillian Anderson in new Netflix drama (Credit: Cover Images)

Rufus Sewell set to play Prince Andrew in new Netflix series

Rufus will be taking on the role of Prince Andrew in a much-anticipated drama about Prince Andrew’s BBC interview.

Back in 2019, Prince Andrew sat down with anchor Emily Maitlis in a ‘disaster’ interview that eventually led to the royal stepping down from his public duties.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the casting for their new drama based on the interview.

But many fans were left furious when they discovered that Rufus Sewell will be starring as the disgraced royal.

One fan tweeted: “They’ll need some really good make-up to make handsome Rufus Sewell as grotesque as the dud duke.”

Someone else wrote: “Oh no! Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew! How are they going to ugly him enough to play that role?”

Another said: “Prince Andrew doesn’t deserve to be played by Rufus Sewell.”

A fourth added: “Rufus is too good looking to play Andrew.”

Netflix announces new drama based on Prince Andrew’s BBC interview (Credit: BBC)

Some fans worry that it will be ‘too hard’ for them to watch the beloved actor transform into Prince Andrew.

They declared: “Lovely Rufus as Prince Andrew is gonna be too hard for me to watch but I’m sure he will shine in the role as always.”

Another Rufus Sewell fan commented: “I have been in love with Rufus Sewell for 20 years but, goddammit, seeing him play Prince Andrew might end that…”

