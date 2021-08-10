In latest Prince Andrew news, the Queen is ‘extremely concerned’ about accusations aimed at her son as she fears a backlash a royal expert has claimed.

Duncan Larcombe has revealed that the head of the Royal Family is fearful of a “personal and serious attack” on her son.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Andrew when she was 17.

The Queen is ‘concerned’ for Andrew’s safety (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She filed a civil lawsuit in New York yesterday accusing him of sexual assault and causing “intentional” emotional distress. She also cited that she was “a sex-trafficking victim”.

Andrew, 61, has maintained his claims of innocence, including in a 2019 interview with Newsnight.

Read more: GMB lawsuit debate angers viewers as guest sympathises with Queen

However, now royal biographer Mr Larcombe has brought the concerns of the Royal Family over the case to the forefront.

What’s the latest news on Prince Andrew?

He told OK!: “There’s no way the Queen is not extremely concerned that her own son has been accused of this in a civil court in America.

“It looks like we’re going to be heading towards a very, very personal and serious attack on Prince Andrew’s behaviour in a court of law and that’s the stuff of nightmares for the Royal Family.”

The Duke of York has denied the allegations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“When you add to that the criticisms that Prince Harry has fired across the Atlantic at the royal family as an institution – Meghan as well – the double whammy effect is definitely going to be a huge concern to the Queen.”

In addition, Mr Larcombe added that Her Majesty “cares deeply” about the perception of the royal family around the world.

Prince Andrew’s Denial

When questioned about his friendship with Epstein and Ms Giuffre’s allegations Andrew said the alleged encounters “never happened”.

He subsequently released a statement where he admitted remorse at his friendship with Epstein.

Prince Andrew has come under fire for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He stated: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Meanwhile, Mr Larcombe also believes the Queen has not been hard on Andrew for his alleged involvement in Epstein’s past.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson swerves Prince Andrew romance question on Loose Women

He explained: “Her hand was forced after the BBC interview because of the way Prince Andrew performed in front of the cameras. But we haven’t seen that followed up with any other sanctions.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!