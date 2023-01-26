In latest Prince Andrew news, Eamonn Holmes has addressed the duke’s public silence on Princess Eugenie’s baby news.

The Princess revealed that she is expecting her second child this summer in a sweet Instagram post.

However, Eamonn has spoke about Andrew’s public silence on the news.

Eamonn Holmes declared that Prince Andrew’s public silence over Eugenie’s pregnancy was ‘cruel’ (Credit: GB News)

Prince Andrew latest

Princess Eugenie announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

She revealed the baby news in an Instagram post this week, saying: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Proud grandma, Sarah, Duchess of York, also shared her excitement calling it ‘granny heaven’.

Sharing a photo of Eugenie’s one-year-old son, August, she wrote: “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…So deeply grateful.”

However, Prince Andrew is still yet to make a public statement.

Discussing Eugenie’s announcement on GB News, Eamonn was surprised that Eugenie’s father hasn’t commented on her big news publicly.

He said: “Now Sarah can comment, what about her dad Andrew?”

The presenter the went on to claim that it’s ‘cruel’ if Prince Andrew has been excluded from commenting on his daughter’s pregnancy.

Eamonn declared: “Does being ruled out of public life exclude him from commenting on this sort of thing? It seems cruel if it does.”

Prince Andrew failed to comment on his daughter’s pregnancy (Credit: Cover Images)

However, royal editor Katie Nicholl confirmed that it doesn’t, but the risk of Andrew commenting could ‘reignite everything else’.

She explained: “It doesn’t. But he has been airbrushed out of key family moments.

“If you think back to her sister Beatrice’s wedding, there was no official picture of Andrew.

“I think the risk of bringing Andrew in at any capacity, even a happy story like this, is that it then reignites everything else that comes with the Andrew story.”

