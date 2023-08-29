Message Prince Andrew’s outing with William and Kate sent to public amid ‘sad time’ for royal family

Prince Andrew was spotted on an outing to the church with Prince William and Princess Kate over the weekend.

Now, it’s been revealed what message his outing with the Waleses’ will send to the public.

Andrew was spotted going to church with William and Kate (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew spotted out with Prince William and Princess Kate

On Sunday (August 27), in pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Prince Andrew was snapped sitting in a car with William and Kate.

The Duke of York along with his nephew and Kate were on their way to church in Balmoral. The Royals are currently holidaying there.

Prince William was driving the car, whilst his uncle sat in the front alongside him. Kate, meanwhile, was consigned to the back seat.

They joined other members of the Royal Family at the church. It’s the first time that the royals have holidayed in Balmoral since the death of the Queen last year.

Now, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Andrew hitching a lift with William and Kate to the church yesterday is sending out a clear message to the public…

Andrew’s appearance has sent a message (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew journeying with William and Kate sends message to the public

Speaking to the MailOnline, Fitzwilliams claimed that the photographs of Andrew in the car with William and Kate were “clearly intended to send a message of family unity”.

“This is a sad time for the royal family on their customary break at Balmoral. They and the nation will shortly be commemorating a year since the death of the Queen,” the royal expert said.

He then continued. “It is important to stress that there is no possibility, as King Charles and Prince William have always realised, of him returning to public duties in any form. A glance at his non-existent popularity ratings in the polls make the public mood very clear on this issue,” he said.

“However what is being emphasised is harmony on a personal level and clearly he and his immediate family, who are also at Balmoral, will appreciate this a great deal, especially as the photographs we see today are such a very public statement of togetherness,” he then added.

Andrew has lost honourary military titles (Credit: BBC)

Charles ousts Duke of York in royal shuffle

Andrew’s trip to the church comes not long after the King ousted him from a major role.

Earlier this month, the King announced military appointments, giving new honorary military roles for members of the family.

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign,” a statement then said.

As a result of the shake-up, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, the Wessexes’, Princess Anne, and the Duke of Gloucester have new titles. However, there was no mention of Andrew in the shake-up. Several of his former titles now belong to other members of the Royal Family.

Sophie Wessex is now the colonel-in-chief of The Royal Irish Regiment. Meanwhile, Kate has replaced Andrew and is now Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

Read more: King Charles ‘facing major threats’ over Prince Andrew: ‘Andrew is digging his heels in’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.