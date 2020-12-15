Pippa Middleton is reportedly pregnant with her second baby.

The Duchess of Cambridge‘s younger sister is already a mum to her son Arthur with her husband James Matthews.

Now, according to reports, Pippa and James are expecting baby number two.

Pippa Middleton reportedly expecting second baby with husband James (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Pippa Middleton pregnant with her second baby?

Page Six reports that the couple are expecting a baby in 2021.

A source said: “Pippa and James are thrilled. It’s fantastic news amid a difficult year.”

In addition, they said: “The entire family is delighted.”

Pippa and James already have son Arthur (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Pippa and James welcome son Arthur?

Meanwhile, Pippa and James welcomed Arthur, two, in 2018.

It’s fantastic news amid a difficult year.

The couple are reportedly close to buying a 72-acre country estate in Berkshire.

The home is apparently not far from Kate and Prince William’s family home.

Meanwhile, Kate and William won’t be spending Christmas with The Queen this year.

Pippa pictured with sister Kate and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal Family’s Christmas plans

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed The Queen and Prince Philip will be having a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle.

However, this will differ from the usual location of Sandringham because of coronavirus.

A spokesperson said: “Having considered all the appropriate advice…

“…The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

Meanwhile, Kate and Pippa’s mum Carole Middleton recently said she wants to make sure her family feel connected.

The Queen and Philip will have a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carole said on the Party Pieces Instagram page: “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected.

“I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.”

In addition, she said: “This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where.”

