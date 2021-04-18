Piers Morgan has revealed that Prince Philip was less than impressed with him when they came face to face during a tense meeting.

The former GMB host, 56, met the late Duke of Edinburgh on several occasions.

However, he said that their first encounter was especially disappointing for Prince Philip.

The late Prince, who passed away on April 9 aged 99, was notorious for having an aversion to the press and journalists.

Read more: The Queen’s final gift to Prince Philip revealed

Piers described how Philip demanded to know who he was while attending the 50th birthday celebration of Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip despised the media (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Prince Philip react to Piers Morgan?

The former Daily Mirror editor informed him that he was from the tabloid press.

This resulted in Prince Philip withdrawing his hand from Piers – and storming off in disapproval.

Read more: The real reason why Prince Philip was never made King

Piers explained in the Mail on Sunday: “Philip visibly recoiled, checked my name badge, then glared at me like I’d just strangled his wife’s corgis, yanked away his hand and stomped off without saying another word, pausing a few yards on to glance back at me and say to another guest, ‘My God, you just can’t tell from the outside, can you?'”

On a further occasion, Philip accused Piers of sponging off others while he was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

Prince Philip didn’t take to Piers Morgan (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened at the Royal Variety Show?

Backstage at the Royal Variety Show in 2007, Philip met with Paul Potts as well as with Piers, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

Piers recalled the moment, writing: “‘So,’ he scoffed, peering at the three of us with undisguised scorn before pointing to Paul, ‘You lot sponge off him then?'”

Despite Piers’ less-than-stellar encounters with the late duke, he has had positive words to say about him.

Prince Philip was well-known for his unfiltered sense of humour (Credit: SplashNews)

Upon hearing of his passing, Piers tweeted: “RIP Prince Philip, 99. A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty and was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign. A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir.”

He even went on to call him the “greatest of Britons”.

Again taking to Twitter, he tweeted: “Thank you, Prince Philip. You were the greatest of Britons – a selfless, strong-willed and ferociously loyal man who devoted your life to public duty, your beloved Queen and your adoptive country.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.