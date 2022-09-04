Peter Phillips and wife Autumn sadly divorced last June. However, when Prince Philip was alive, it’s reported he tried desperately to keep his family together.

Back in 2021, Philip reportedly tried his best to give his grandson marriage advice.

He married Autumn, a Canadian management consultant, in 2008 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, their marriage began to fall apart.

Prince Philip was close with his grandson Peter Phillips (Credit: Splashnews)

Why Prince Philip didn’t want Peter Phillips to divorce his wife

Prince Philip is believed to have consequently advised his grandson against splitting from his wife.

However, despite his best efforts, Peter, who appears on Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh today (September 4), and Autumn just couldn’t make their relationship last.

In her book, Prince Philip Revealed, biographer Ingrid Seward claimed Philip was “saddened by the breakdown of the marriage”.

“Philip comes from the generation that puts up and shuts up. To his mind and that of the Queen’s it has always been that divorce is the very last resort.

“Having cautioned the couple to try to make it work for a two-year period when it eventually fell apart, he [Philip] knew there was nothing more to do except tell them to get on with it.”

At the time of their split, the couple made the announcement in a statement.

Peter Phillips split with his wife in 2021 and they share two children – Savannah and Isla (Credit: Splashnews)

“After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate,” said a spokesperson for the pair.

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.”

Peter was ‘the only one’ who could ‘cheer’ Philip up

Prince Philip was very close with his grandson.

Ingrid made the claim in her book, adding: “According to a member of staff, the Duke became more cantankerous in his old age. The only one that could cheer him up was Peter, who used to love duck flighting with his grandfather.”

It’s thought they still “played games” and “teased each other” up until Philip’s passing.

Read more: Royal fans go wild as Princess Charlotte and Prince William deliver Euro 2022 final message

Love Your Weekend is on Sunday (September 4) at 9.25am.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.