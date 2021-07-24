Peter Phillips’ ex-wife Autumn Phillips reportedly ‘finds love with property tycoon’

Peter Phillips’ ex-wife Autumn Phillips has reportedly found love again just weeks after her divorce from the Queen‘s grandson.

According to the Daily Mail, Autumn, 43, has been spending a lot of time with the Irish property tycoon Donal Mulryan, 52.

A friend of Autumn’s told the newspaper that the couple are “very much in love”.

However, Donal has not yet completed his divorce from his wife Louise.

When did Peter Phillips split from his wife Autumn?

Peter and Autumn finalised their divorce last month, but appeared to part company on amicable terms.

A statement released by a spokesperson for the pair said: “Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

“Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

“Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives.”

Now, it seems that Autumn may have found herself a new squeeze.

When did Autumn Phillips meet Donal Mulryan?

According to pals, the Canadian-born management consultant is a long-time friend of Mulryan.

They told the Mail: “Autumn and Donal have been friends for more than 15 years. They are both single people.

“Donal has been separated from his wife for two years and is in the process of divorce.”

Another of Autumn’s friends suggested that Mulryan stands to lose a lot when he final severs ties with Louise.

“Donal wants to divorce Louise but he knows that it would cost him a fortune after 27 years together,” they claimed. “He and Autumn have made no secret of their relationship and are very much in love.”

Autumn married Peter Phillips – the son of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips – in 2008.

However, in 2019, the pair announced that they were separating, a decision that was said to have left the Queen ‘devastated’.

They have two children together – Savannah, 10, and Isla, nine.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

