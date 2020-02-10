Queen 'devastated' as her 'favourite' grandson Peter Phillips splits from wife Autumn

The Queen's "favourite" grandson has split from his wife of 12 years, according to reports.

Peter Phillips, 42, son of Princess Anne, is said to have separated from wife Autumn, 41, who he married in 2008.

Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming.

The couple share two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

It is understood that the break-up has left the Queen devastated.

A royal source said told The Sun: "The Queen must wonder what she has done to deserve this.

"Peter Phillips has always been a favourite of hers and Prince Philip and she will be crestfallen by this, especially on top of all the other bad news."

"He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock."

Autumn is Canadian and there are reportedly concerns that she wishes to return to her homeland.

The Sun's source continues: "Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues.

"She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well."

Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on the reports.

