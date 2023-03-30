The death of Paul O’Grady was announced yesterday, leaving fans of the star devastated.

Now, it has emerged that Paul once gave a warning to Meghan Markle about the Queen before her wedding to Prince Harry.

The comedian made the confession in an interview back in 2018, not long after the Royal Wedding.

Paul O’Grady once issued warning to Meghan years prior to his death

According to the Mirror, back in 2018 Paul revealed that he had once given Meghan some advice about the Queen.

Paul’s advice reportedly had come in the days before Meghan was a member of the Royal Family.

He made the confession in an article for TV Times at the time.

Paul allegedly told the Duchess of Sussex that the Queen was “easy to get on with”.

He also said that the late monarch “likes a good laugh”.

What else did Paul tell Meghan?

Paul then said that he gave Meghan some tips on what to avoid doing so that she didn’t “rile” the late monarch.

The TV legend’s main advice to the now Duchess of Sussex was to be “totally honest” with the Queen as she was a “straight talking” person.

Always remember to say ‘lavatory’, not ‘bathroom’, otherwise you will really rile her!

Paul also advised Meghan that it would “cause a divide” if she used too many “non-UK words”.

He told her that she should “try to avoid too many Americanisms”.

“Always remember to say ‘lavatory’, not ‘bathroom’, otherwise you will really rile her!” he wrote at the time.

Camilla ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Paul O’Grady

Paul was close with the Royal Family and had a touching relationship with Queen Consort Camilla.

The pair maintained a close friendship over the years.

Camilla even appeared in a special episode of For the Love of Dogs last year.

Speaking in the Bristol Post last year, Paul said Camilla was “very easy to get along with”.

“I don’t know what her title is. I’ll have to ask her when I next see her. I’ve always called her Camilla. I get on really well with her, she’s patron of Battersea, so she comes down quite a lot,” he said.

After news broke of Paul’s death, the Royal Family’s Twitter page posted a short tribute.

A post on the Royal Family’s Twitter page wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

