Paul Burrell threatens to sue Prince Harry over ‘defamatory’ claims: ‘It’s my reputation at stake’

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, is considering suing Prince Harry for allegedly making “defamatory” claims about him.

The 65-year-old, who recently appeared on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, worked for Princess Di for ten years – until her sad death in 1997. Since then, Paul has been open about his experiences with Diana and the royal family.

But Paul’s openness throughout the years has not gone down well with Harry – with the pair often having a war of words. And now, Paul could take the Duke of Sussex to court over his “untrue” comments.

Harry could potentially be hearing from Paul’s lawyers (Credit: ABC/YouTube)

Paul Burrell to sue Prince Harry?

It looks like Harry riled up Paul over something he said while giving evidence at his phone-hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). The Duke of Sussex referred to Paul as a “two-faced [expletive]” and “attention-seeking and self-interested” in court.

While appearing on Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News on Wednesday (June 28), Paul confirmed he was considering taking legal action against Harry.

It’s my reputation at stake. Watch this space.

He said: “I just wish he would get his witness statement correct. Because he said about me that I have sold his mother’s possessions, which is completely untrue. You can’t bring a witness statement into court which is untrue. I have written to Clintons, his solicitors, three times now to ask them on what basis does he make these claims?”

What else did Paul Burrell say about Harry?

Paul went on: “I would like to know whether Harry has evidence – I know he doesn’t. So, what gives him the right to make these claims in a court of law about me that is defamatory and untrue? I’m still waiting for a reply.”

He continued: “I have a right to say ‘this is untrue.’ And if this is untrue what other parts of Harry’s witness statements are untrue?”

Paul was then asked if he is prepared to take legal action if he doesn’t get a response from Harry. He said: “I am prepared to pursue this further yes, because it’s my reputation at stake. Watch this space.”

Paul was not impressed with Harry’s ‘untrue’ comments

Paul brands Harry’s comments as ‘deeply upsetting’

It’s not the first time Paul has hit out at Harry this month. Earlier in June, he demanded an apology from the royal over remarks he described as “callous” and “deeply upsetting”.

In court, Harry discussed an article’s claim that his brother Prince William wanted to meet with Paul to “stop him selling more Diana secrets”.

But Harry reportedly felt worried that Paul would use that meeting as an excuse to make money. He told the High Court: “The article accurately sets out the position that my brother was open to fixing a meeting with Paul to discuss his ongoing exposés about our mother. However I had made up my mind about the kind of person I thought Paul was. And was firmly against meeting him.”

He explained that along with his brother, he had “very strong feelings” about the “indiscrete” Paul. Therefore, this prompted the 65-year-old to respond with an exclusive GB News interview.

