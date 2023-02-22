In Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex’s claims about Kate Middleton’s engagement ring have been slammed by Paul Burrell.

Following Diana’s death, it was reported that Harry had asked to keep her engagement ring – however, the Prince recently rubbished the claims in his new book, Spare.

Harry rubbished claims about his mum’s engagement ring in his new book (Credit: YouTube)

Paul Burrell hits back at Prince Harry claims

When Princess Diana died back in 1997, it was reported that Prince Harry had requested to keep her engagement ring.

Meanwhile, his brother, Prince William, had reportedly asked to keep her Cartier watch.

Years later, it was reported that William had asked Harry for their mother’s ring when he proposed to Kate Middleton.

However, in his new autobiography, Spare, Harry has rubbished claims that he kept Diana’s ring.

Instead, he claims that William was already in possession of their mother’s ring when he proposed to Kate.

This meant that he was never asked to part with it.

However, Paul Burrell – Diana’s former butler – has claimed otherwise.

Paul has hit back at Harry’s claims (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell slams Prince Harry claims

Speaking to the Mirror recently, Paul claims that Harry did in fact ask for Diana’s ring.

In fact, Paul claims he was present when the brothers selected the items to remember their mother by.

“Harry said to me, ‘I always remember holding mummy’s hand and that ring hurting me because it was so big’,” he said.

“And that’s why, when the boys came to Kensington Palace, I said to them, ‘you must take something of your mother’s, you must take something to remind yourself of your time here at Kensington Palace and your mother’s life’,” Paul then added.

Paul then went on to claim that William asked for the watch and Harry asked for the ring.

“What they chose were the two very simple things really – a ring and a watch. Not fantastic jewels. But they meant something to the boys,” he said.

Harry and Meghan were slammed by South Park (Credit: Netflix)

Sussexes ‘annoyed’ over South Park episode

In other Prince Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle were recently mocked in an episode of South Park.

Fictionalised versions of Harry and Meghan appeared in an episode of the show.

Their characters embarked on a World Privacy Tour during the episode – and were seen holding up signs reading ‘We Want Privacy’ and ‘Stop Looking At Us’.

It has since been reported that Meghan was “annoyed” by the mocking.

A source reportedly told the Spectator that Meghan was “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all”.

It’s all frankly nonsense.

The report also claimed that Harry and Meghan were so annoyed by the mockery that they’re now “taking it out on each other”.

However, a spokesperson for the royal couple said: “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports”.

