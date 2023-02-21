Kate and Prince William at the BAFTAs and Meghan and Prince Harry smiling on the red carpet
Royals

William and Kate’s behaviour at BAFTAs was ‘swipe’ at Harry and Meghan, warns expert

Showing where the power lies?

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Prince William and Princess Kate stole the spotlight during their glamorous appearance at the BAFTAs.

From giggling to Kate’s cheeky tap on William’s bum, the pair put on a much flirtier display than normal.

However, body language expert Judi James suggests that the couple’s behaviour on Sunday night could be a swipe at Harry and Meghan.

Prince William and Princess Kate watching the BAFTA Award ceremony
Prince William and Kate put on a flirty display at the BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate attended the BAFTAs together

Prince William and Kate shocked fans as they put on a rare public display of affection during their appearance at the BAFTAs.

The pair were seen cracking a number of jokes and giggling on their way into the Royal Festival Hall for the award ceremony.

The Princess of Wales was also caught gently tapping her husband on the bottom on the red carpet.

Talking about their behaviour on Sunday night, body language expert Judi claimed that the pair have become more comfortable showing physical affection after moving up the royal ranks.

She told the Sun: “Kate and William do look much less inhibited with their PDAs now they have moved up the royal pecking order.

“Last night’s bottom pat from Kate also showed where some of the power behind the scenes might lie.”

Prince Harry and Meghan talking on their Netflix documentary
Prince William and Kate’s behaviour at the BAFTAs was a dig and Harry’s claims in his Netflix documentary (Credit: Netflix)

William and Kate’s behaviour at BAFTA was message to Harry and Meghan

However, Judi also suggested that their sweet appearance at the BAFTAs was a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan.

In Harry and Meghan‘s Netflix documentary, the Prince claimed that royal men marry women ‘who fit into the mould’.

He said: “There can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who could fit the mould. As opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

And Judi declared that William and Kate’s flirty behaviour was a subtle dig at Harry’s claims.

Judi added: “William and Kate’s tactile, playful behaviours could be an answer to Harry with his comments about coolness and royal men marrying women who ‘fit into the mould’.

“This seems to be Kate showing she should not be fitted into any mould. With her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband.”

Read more: Royal fans spot Kate, Princess of Wales’ ‘cheeky’ behaviour towards William on red carpet at BAFTAs

YouTube video player

What did you think of Kate and William’s behaviour at the BAFTAs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Prince Harry Prince William

Trending Articles

Kate and Gerry McCann and Madeleine girl Julia ll looking pained
‘Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wandelt given warning as she updates on DNA test
Julia and Madeleine McCann side by side separated by pink line
Girl who thinks she might be Madeleine ‘shunned by family for giving hope to McCanns’
Leyla kissing Jai, Paddy alone, and Cain and Kyle sharing a moment
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new pics for February 27 – March 3
Amanda Owen smiling in a field and Raven leaning against a wall
Amanda Owen fans shocked by her daughter Raven’s appearance as she shares news
Kate and Gerry McCann and Madeleine girl Julia ll looking pained
‘Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wandelt given warning as she updates on DNA test
Julia looking to camera and Madeleine McCann in a red dress
I Am Madeleine McCann girl timeline: Claims, evidence, DNA test demands and backlash