William and Kate’s behaviour at BAFTAs was ‘swipe’ at Harry and Meghan, warns expert

Prince William and Princess Kate stole the spotlight during their glamorous appearance at the BAFTAs.

From giggling to Kate’s cheeky tap on William’s bum, the pair put on a much flirtier display than normal.

However, body language expert Judi James suggests that the couple’s behaviour on Sunday night could be a swipe at Harry and Meghan.

Prince William and Kate put on a flirty display at the BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate attended the BAFTAs together

Prince William and Kate shocked fans as they put on a rare public display of affection during their appearance at the BAFTAs.

The pair were seen cracking a number of jokes and giggling on their way into the Royal Festival Hall for the award ceremony.

The Princess of Wales was also caught gently tapping her husband on the bottom on the red carpet.

Talking about their behaviour on Sunday night, body language expert Judi claimed that the pair have become more comfortable showing physical affection after moving up the royal ranks.

She told the Sun: “Kate and William do look much less inhibited with their PDAs now they have moved up the royal pecking order.

“Last night’s bottom pat from Kate also showed where some of the power behind the scenes might lie.”

Prince William and Kate’s behaviour at the BAFTAs was a dig and Harry’s claims in his Netflix documentary (Credit: Netflix)

William and Kate’s behaviour at BAFTA was message to Harry and Meghan

However, Judi also suggested that their sweet appearance at the BAFTAs was a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan.

In Harry and Meghan‘s Netflix documentary, the Prince claimed that royal men marry women ‘who fit into the mould’.

He said: “There can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who could fit the mould. As opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

And Judi declared that William and Kate’s flirty behaviour was a subtle dig at Harry’s claims.

Judi added: “William and Kate’s tactile, playful behaviours could be an answer to Harry with his comments about coolness and royal men marrying women who ‘fit into the mould’.

“This seems to be Kate showing she should not be fitted into any mould. With her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband.”

Read more: Royal fans spot Kate, Princess of Wales’ ‘cheeky’ behaviour towards William on red carpet at BAFTAs

What did you think of Kate and William’s behaviour at the BAFTAs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.