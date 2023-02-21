Harry and Meghan ‘annoyed’ over South Park episode as they’re ‘taking it out on each other’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently faced ridicule on South Park, and it reportedly caused ‘upset’ between the couple.

The episode of the animated sitcom, titled World Privacy Tour, poked fun at Meghan and Harry as they moved to the fictional town.

The episode sees cartoon characters of the couple appearing on ‘Good Morning Cananda’ and holding up signs while chanting: “We want privacy, we want privacy!”

Harry and Meghan are reportedly ‘annoyed’ by the South Park episode (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan on South Park

The characters sit on the US morning show as Meghan says in an extragrated accent: “It’s awesome to be here, it’s great.”

During the episode, Harry’s memoir Spare becomes ridiculed as the sitcom changes the title of the book to “Waaagh”.

I’m sure you agree darling, we can be the people we talked about being.

As Harry’s character begins talking, Meghan’s character interrupts and says: “It’s totally like you should write a book because your family is stupid and then so are like journalists.”

In another part of the episode, the characters embark on a “we want privacy” tour before moving to South Park.

Prince Harry was mocked in the South Park episode (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

As they arrive, Meghan’s character says: “If we moved here, people would think we’re really serious about wanting to be normal.”

In another moment, the character of Harry gives a speech.

He says: “I’m sure you agree darling, we can be the people we talked about being.

“What matters is what we have on the inside.”

His character then lifts Meghan’s mouth, looks inside and shouts: “Hello?” which echoes.

The episode came with a disclaimer for viewers, saying that all characters are fictional even if they’re based on real people.

Meghan is apparently ‘overwhelmed’ by the episode (Credit: Cover Images)

South Park reaction

According to reports, the skit has left Meghan “annoyed”.

A source reportedly told the Spectator that Meghan feels “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all”.

The report also claimed that Harry and Meghan felt so frustrated with the show that they are now “taking it out on each other”.

The Duchess of Sussex apparently felt “upset and overwhelmed” for days.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

