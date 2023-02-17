Fears Meghan ‘won’t keep Harry for long’ as royal expert declares her ‘number one interest is herself’

In Harry and Meghan latest, there are fears that the Duchess of Sussex “won’t keep Harry for long”, according to a royal expert.

Harry and Meghan latest: Fears for Duke of Sussex

There are genuine fears that the Duchess of Sussex won’t keep Harry around for long, according to a royal expert.

They have also claimed that the 41-year-old’s “number one interest” is herself in a scathing criticism of the Duchess.

Royal biographer Tom Bower – who wrote Revege: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors – made the claims on GB News last night (Thursday, February 16).

“What’s interesting is the people she [Meghan] goes to,” he said.

“Who is going to maximise Meghan‘s popularity, who’s going to make her really big and very rich?”

He then continued, musing: “Harry was one step, but will she keep Harry for long?”

Harry and Meghan latest: Will the Duchess keep her husband around for long?

The royal biographer continued, speculating that Harry may become “redundant” to her “ambitions” in the “near future”.

“They’re poor compared to their neighbours, and Meghan feels that more than anything,” Tom continued.

“That’s why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore, she wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a small home in Windsor,” he then added.

He then accused the Duchess of Sussex of “looking for the big time”.

“The question really is whether Harry appreciates that, whether he really wants to go along that ride,” he continued.

“Is he really as money-orientated as she is?”

Diana thought Harry would be better equipped to be King?

In other Harry-related news, Princess Diana reportedly thought the Duke of Sussex was “better equipped” to be King, according to a royal commentator.

The expert, Charles Rae, made the claim while speaking to Slingo recently.

“Diana dubbed Harry GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he would have been better equipped for the role as a future king,” he said.

She also used the nickname to “make Harry feel that extra special”, the expert also claimed.

Meanwhile, Diana and King Charles used to refer to Harry’s older brother William as “Wombat”!

