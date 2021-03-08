In her Oprah interview, Meghan Markle refused to get into the details of her flower girl dress disagreement with Kate Middleton.

During the chat, airing on ITV on Monday (March 8) night, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the “polarity” between her and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan discussed her disagreement with Kate Middleton in the Oprah interview (Credit: ITV)

What did Meghan Markle say about Kate in the Oprah interview?

Host Oprah Winfrey brought up reports that Meghan once made Kate cry over a dispute in the run-up to her wedding with Prince Harry. And Meghan confirmed that the reverse had happened. Kate was the one who made her cry.

However, she refused to reveal the details of what happened, insisting it wouldn’t be fair to Kate because her sister-in-law apologised for what happened.

She said on the programme: “It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it and apologised, and she brought me flowers, and a note apologising, and she did what I would do if I knew I’d hurt someone. Take accountability for it.

Meghan said Kate apologised for what happened (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The story about Kate and Meghan’s disagreement emerged six or seven months later.

She continued: “I would never have wanted that to come out about her, even though it happened. I protected that from happening, the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses and it made me cry.”

I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging… I think she would’ve wanted that corrected.

When Oprah pressed her, asking, “What would make you cry… there was a confrontation over the dresses?” Meghan refused to say what happened.

She said: “I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised and I’ve forgiven her.

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that I not only didn’t do, but that happened to me.”

Meghan refused to disclose exactly what had happened (Credit: ITV)

Duchess of Sussex says Kate ‘would want the reports corrected’

Meghan continued: “I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth… I think she would’ve wanted that corrected.”

The Duchess of Sussex also said Kate “is a good person”.

She added: “Maybe in the same way that the Palace wouldn’t let people negate it, they wouldn’t let her… so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity. if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

