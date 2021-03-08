Harry and Meghan interview: Oprah’s most shocking celebrity chats

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will speak with Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life in March last year and have since confirmed they won’t be returning to their senior royal roles.

Ahead of their chat with Oprah on March 7, we’re looking back at the host’s most explosive celebrity interview moments over the years.

Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah for the interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Cruise

During an interview with Oprah in 2005, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise jumped on her sofa as he discussed his new relationship with Katie Holmes.

Tom excitedly clutched her hand, stood up and cheered before jumping up onto the sofa.

He was speaking about his romance and Oprah asked: “What has happened to you?”

Sarah Ferguson

Oprah sat down with Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson in 1996.

Her interview came the same year her divorce from Andrew was finalised and announced.

During this interview, she called the British media “cruel” and “invasive”.

Speaking about marrying a Prince, she said: “That is the fairytale but then comes the realism that you didn’t marry to get the fairytale… it’s not a fairytale, it’s real life.”

The Duchess of York then returned to the show in 2010 and 2011.

Sarah Ferguson sat down with Oprah in 1996 (Credit: YouTube)

Whitney Houston

Oprah spoke with singing legend Whitney Houston in 2009.

During the candid chat, Whitney opened up about her turbulent relationship with Bobby Brown.

At the time, Whitney – who died in 2012 – told Oprah: “I think somewhere inside, something happens to a man when a woman has that much control or has that much fame.

“He has to have his own.”

Oprah added: “I know exactly what you’re saying – he has to have his own.”

Whitney spoke about her relationship with Oprah (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Jackson

Oprah interviewed the late ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson back in 1993 at his Neverland Ranch.

During the chat, Michael opened up about his relationship with his father and his skin condition, vitiligo.

Oprah asked whether Michael was ever abused by his father as well as whether he had ever bleached his skin.

One moment also saw her ask the singing legend whether he was a virgin and she admitted it was “embarrassing” for her to ask.

Laughing, he replied: “How could you ask me that question? I’m a gentleman. It’s very personal.”

Michael Jackson spoke with Oprah in 1993 (Credit: YouTube)

Rihanna

In 2012, pop star Rihanna appeared on Oprah’s Next Chapter and discussed the violence she experienced at the hands of her former boyfriend, singer Chris Brown.

During the chat, Rihanna told the host: “It was a weird confusing space to be in, because as angry as I was, as angry and hurt and betrayed.

Rihanna opened up to Oprah (Credit: YouTube)

“I just felt like he made that mistake because he needed help, and who’s going to help him.

“Nobody is going to say he needs help, everybody is going to say he is a monster. I was more concerned about him.”

