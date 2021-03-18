Meghan Markle wrote about Kate Middleton in a 2014 entry on her now-defunct blog The Tig, it has been claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex recently said in her Oprah Winfrey interview that she was “naive” when she joined the royal family.

Meghan revealed: “I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family.

“I didn’t fully understand what the job was. It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed.”

She also added that she didn’t “Google” Harry before she met him.

Meghan said she went into the royal family ‘naively’ but some claim she was a royal fan (Credit: Splash News)

What did Meghan Markle say about Kate Middleton?

A recently unearthed post from The Tig not only shows Meghan took an interest in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, she also admitted she dreamt of becoming a princess herself.

Published seven years ago, Meghan wrote about “the pomp” surrounding the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate.

She also revealed that, as a little girl, she dreamt of becoming a princess.

Meghan wrote: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.

Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

She then added: “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Meghan wrote about the royal wedding and interest in ‘Princess Kate’ in her blog in 2014 (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan in ‘tears’ watching Diana’s funeral

In addition, several of Meghan’s childhood friends have claimed that she took a close interest in the royal family – particularly husband Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

Ninaki Priddy said Meghan was “always fascinated” by the royal family and wanted to be “Princess Diana 2.0”.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton also claimed that Meghan watched Diana’s funeral with “tears coursing down her cheeks”.

He wrote: “Aged 16, she watched the funeral of Diana with her friends, tears coursing down their cheeks at the poignant moment when the cameras zoomed in on the royal coffin.”

Last week, Harry and Meghan made headlines around the world after their bombshell Oprah interview aired.

In it, they accused the family of racism, Meghan said Kate made her cry and the duchess said she was denied help when she told the royals she was having suicidal thoughts.

