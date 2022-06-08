Mike Tindall spills details on private royal ‘cousins’ lunch at Jubilee

Mike Tindall has revealed some details on a Jubilee “cousins’ lunch” during last weekend’s celebrations.

The former rugby union player, who is married to Princess Anne‘s daughter Zara Tindall, opened up about the “outstanding” Platinum Jubilee celebrations as he returned to work.

On his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike also spoke about how the young royal children acted during the celebrations.

Mike attended much of the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike Tindall on Jubilee

He said of the Jubilee: “It was outstanding, to be fair. It was just great to be a part of.”

When asked about the most special moments, Mike revealed: “We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight.”

He also opened up about his children as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s three kids, who all attended the celebrations.

Mike sat behind Louis at the pageant (Credit: YouTube)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest, Prince Louis, stole the show with his cheeky behaviour during his balcony appearances and the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

Mike said of the younger children: “It’s tough for them. They’re all young. It’s a long time.

“But as any parents knows you just do whatever needs to be done.

“Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous so it’s trying to keep a lid on.

Mike said Louis was just “wanting to have fun” (Credit: BBC)

Prince Louis at Jubilee

“There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high.”

During the pageant on Sunday, Mike was seen entertaining Louis as the tot was spotted being cheeky.

Louis was seen putting his hand over mum Kate’s mouth before pulling angry faces at her.

Mike was pictured giving Louis the ‘I’ve got my eye on you’ sign as he pointed his middle and forefingers towards his eyes.

Fans who spotted the moment loved Mike’s hilarious reaction as one said: “Mike Tindall and Prince Louis… seems like the Duchess of Cambridge is used to them. So cute and fun!”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Louis knows he’s being watched by Mike Tindall today so he’s got to behave.”

A third tweeted: “Love this photo of Mike Tindall teasing Prince Louis and making sure he’s well behaved for the #PlatinumJubileePageant.”

