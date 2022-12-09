Meghan Markle’s half-brother drops huge bombshell as he slams ‘disturbing’ Netflix show

Meghan Markle’s half-brother has revealed some big news after slamming her and Prince Harry‘s Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released the first part of their ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary. Part two will be available to stream from December 15.

Since her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan has had a strained relationship with her father Thomas Markle. Her father was also meant to walk her down the aisle in her 2018 wedding. However, he was unable to in the end after having a heart attack.

In the new docuseries, Meghan claimed that she tried calling her dad many times but he would speak to the media, instead of her. Prince Harry can also be heard saying that she no longer has a father.

Thomas Markle Jr spoke about Meghan and Harry’s documentary (Credit: YouTube / Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Meghan Markle’s half-brother on Netflix show

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Thomas Markle Jr expressed that he found the documentary “disturbing” and believed it was “so far off on so many levels”.

He said: “The documentary is so far off on so many different levels. So many, it’s just, it’s really a little bit disturbing.

“Saying that she doesn’t have a family and that she doesn’t have a father and Harry saying that, it’s just ridiculous.”

Thomas Jr’s bombshell

Thomas Jr revealed that he will be making his own documentary so his family can say their side of things.

“It’s just very bizarre how she just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist. And then lied about not having a family. We’ve always been here,” he added.

“The documentary is way off, that’s what’s prompted me to work with my own production team. Coming out in 2023, we’re going to have our side of a documentary.”

Meghan addressed her family drama in the documentary (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored / Netflix)

Host Piers Morgan then replied: “Well I don’t blame you. If this was one of my family doing this to my family then I would do the same thing and set the record straight. It seems to me that she’s decided you’re all too bid a problem, therefore you have to be cut lose.”

Piers explained that he knew Meghan before she met Prince Harry but was cut off after their relationship began.

The broadcaster has been very open about his disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan. After the release of the documentary, he took to Twitter and wrote: “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix.”

“It’s so bizarre how she’s brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist”. Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas Markle Jr. responds to the new Harry and Meghan documentary, which he says is ‘off on so many levels’. @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/qlhse7Uukp — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 8, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan’s journey

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

In February 2021, the couple confirmed they wouldn’t be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

A statement from Buckingham Palace at the time, read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”

In March 2021, they did an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pair made claims about issues of racism and mental health in the palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan have since relocated to the United States where they are raising their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, one.

