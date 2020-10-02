Meghan Markle has reportedly been warned to drop her court case agains the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

The Duchess, 39, is suing the British newspaper company after they published extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, 76.

So far, Meghan has lost the initial two stages of the case.

Still in the preliminary stages, it is set to officially go to court next year.

In any case, it is highly predicted that Meghan will be forced to appear in the British court room.

Meghan may be forced to attend court proceedings next year (Credit: SplashNews)

Why should Meghan Markle drop her court case?

As will her father Thomas. She would have to face her father providing evidence against her.

Now top UK solicitor Mark Stephens, of British firm Howard Kennedy, says Meghan would be wise to drop the case.

Read more: Royal biographer claims Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud is ‘worse’

Overall, he says her reputation could be permanently tarnished if the case goes ahead.

Mark told Newsweek: “If I was advising Meghan I’d be saying get out now.”

Here he explained that her private life will likely be completely exposed in the court room.

Meghan may have to face off her own father, Thomas Markle, in court (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Meghan suing a British newspaper?

Mark continued: “The risk is that how she curates her reputation, what she allows into the public domain and what she doesn’t, are now things that will be picked over by lawyers in cross-examination.”

Moreover, he added that she risks suffering from the ‘Streisand effect’.

Read more: Prince George may have to return Sir David Attenborough’s gift to Malta

He said: “The more that she protests about wanting to protect her privacy, the more that people are going to investigate how she has curated the Streisand effect of amplifying the positive PR and negativizing the other PR.”

This refers to Barbara Streisand, who sued photographer Kenneth Adelman in 2003.

The newspaper’s legal defence team are now allowed to use Finding Freedom as evidence (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s at stake for Meghan Markle?

She took offence to him including aerial shots of her home in California coastline photographs.

However, one the story was reported, the photo was viewed 42,000 times.

For that reason, her lawsuit drew the public attention she hoped to avoid via her lawsuit.

He also said that the Associated Newspapers Ltd legal team has a much stronger defence now.

Since this week, they have been granted by the case’s judge the ability to use Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand as evidence.

Rather they assert that Meghan shared private details to the authors as they wrote the book.

What’s more, the letter between her and her father are directly mentioned within Finding Freedom.

*ED has contacted Meghan Markle’s representative for comment.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.