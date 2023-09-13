Meghan Markle’s ‘delusional’ attempt to be at Queen’s bedside when she died

Meghan Markle allegedly made a “delusional” attempt to be at the bedside of the Queen when she died, according to a royal commentator.

The anniversary of the Queen’s death was last Friday (September 8).

Meghan allegedly tried to be at the Queen’s deathbed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan Markle made ‘delusional’ attempt to be at deathbed of the Queen

The Queen passed away just over a year ago. Her Majesty died while in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Members of the Royal Family were by her side when she passed away. However, it’s now been alleged that Meghan attempted to be at her side too when she died.

The reports were discussed on Sky News Australia’s Royal Report recently by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield and show host Rita Pahani.

Discussing the reports, Rita explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had attempted to “bypass” the Palace’s official decision over who was welcome to be by the Queen’s deathbed in her final hours.

“That really gives some insight into the dynamics of the family at that fraught time,” Rita said.

“Yes, here in the States, we call de-lu-lu. Delusional,” Kinsey said. “The fact that you think you would be welcome at the Queen’s bedside as she is passing away.”

Meghan and Harry were slammed by the royal commentator (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle slammed trying to be at the deathbed of the Queen

Kinsey then went on to say that the reports claim Meghan and Harry‘s press team released news that Meghan would be at the Queen’s bedside. This was allegedly to “force the royals hand”.

“That is not how this works. You do not force these people’s hands at such a difficult point in time in history,” Kinsey continued.

Kinsey then said that Meghan and Harry were “not welcome” at the Queen’s deathbed after allegedly snubbing the late monarch’s request to spend time with them.

Kate isn’t happy with her brother-in-law (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate feeling ‘increasingly betrayed’ by Harry

In other royal news, Kate is reportedly feeling “increasingly betrayed” by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

“It’s one thing to air a single grievance and be done with it – but Meghan and Harry haven’t stopped with their snipes and gripes since the moment they left royal life and there have been times it has put a strain on Kate and William,” a source recently told Closer.

“They’ve come to feel increasingly betrayed by Harry. Particularly after all the years, they both tried to urge him to get help himself. Hearing him say he wasn’t offered any help feels like a real stab in the back,” they continued.

“Kate even said publicly at the time that she and Harry were both advocates for mental health awareness. She and William have strongly stressed to King Charles that it is high time they stand up for themselves and fight back,” they then added.

