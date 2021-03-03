Meghan Markle is “saddened” as she’s accused of ‘bullying’ Kensington Palace staff members.

According to a new report in The Times, a complaint was made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, who was the Sussexes’ communications secretary at the time.

The complaint alleged that Meghan had driven two assistants out of the Palace household.

Meghan “saddened” by allegations she “bullied” staff at Kensington Palace (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle faces ‘bullying’ allegations

Meanwhile, the newspaper also reports that Meghan faces accusations of undermining the confidence of a third staff member.

In addition, The Times published extracts of the complaint.

It alleges there had been “report after report” of “unacceptable behaviour” by Meghan towards a staff member.

The complaint made in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan denies claims

However, a spokesperson for Meghan has denied the allegations.

A statement read: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself…

“…and deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

In addition, it said Meghan wants to “continue her work building compassion around the world”.

The Duchess “determined to continue her work building compassion around the world” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It added: “…and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Meanwhile, it come just days before Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is due to air.

The chat will air in the US on Sunday, March 7.

It could lift the lid on the couple’s departure from the Royal Family.

In a 30-second trailer recently released by CBS, Harry admitted the split has been “unbelievably tough” for them.

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah will air this weekend (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What did Harry say?

He said: “You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself.

“All those years ago.”

In addition, he said: “Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have faced calls to delay the interview as Prince Philip remains in hospital.

