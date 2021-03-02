Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah: Couple ‘begged to delay airing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is expected to air this Sunday.

However, the couple are urged to think about poorly Prince Philip, who has been in hospital since February 16 as he receives treatment for an infection, and delay their chat.

The first trailer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s tell-all chat was unveiled hours before the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was transferred to another hospital.

Harry and Meghan urged to delay airing of their Oprah interview (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah: Will it be delayed?

According to senior royal sources, the family is “pretty appalled” by the interview being aired while Philip is so unwell.

Read more: Prince Philip latest: Duke transferred to another hospital, Palace confirms

However, according to reports, producers are refusing to pull the explosive chat.

Author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son Penny Junor told The Sun: “It’s bad timing when they’re going to be saying ‘poor us’.”

Philip recently moved to another hospital (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a senior royal source added to the publication: “Why are they doing it?”

Meghan and Harry’s interview was expected to be 90-minutes long, however, CBS has reportedly extended the chat to two hours.

It’s bad timing when they’re going to be saying ‘poor us’.

On Monday, a 30-second trailer sparked a huge reaction as the couple spoke about stepping back from royal life.

Harry said: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” seemingly referencing his mother Princess Diana – who died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris.

Harry feared “history would repeat itself” (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What happens in the trailer?

He added: “You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself. All those years ago.

“Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

Meghan then said: “Yeah.”

The couple’s chat will air this Sunday in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Talk show legend Oprah will also sit down with Meghan without Harry.

In a sneak peek, Oprah asked the former actress: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Read more: Prince Harry in Oprah interview: Duke feared ‘history would repeat itself’

Meanwhile, the trailer aired just hours before Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip had moved to another hospital.

Philip is now being treated at St Bartholomew’s Hospital for the infection as well as undertaking testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Should the interview be delayed? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.