In latest Prince Philip news, Buckingham Palace confirmed he’s moved to a different hospital.

On Monday, a patient from King Edward VII Hospital was seen leaving in an ambulance, prompting assumptions it was the Duke of Edinburgh, 99.

The Palace has issued a statement to confirm Philip is now being treated at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

Philip moved hospitals (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip latest: Duke transferred to different hospital

Buckingham Palace said: “Prince Philip was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital…

“…where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection…

“…as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

In addition, the Palace added that Philip “remains comfortable and responding to treatment”.

However, he will remain in hospital “until at least the end of the week”.

The Duke receiving treatment at St Batholomews Hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Philip went to hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure”.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the Duke was “responding to treatment” for an infection.

On February 20, Philip’s son Prince Charles visited his father in hospital.

According to the Queen’s former press officer Dickie Arbiter, Philip requested for Charles to visit him.

Mr Arbiter told True Royalty TV’s weekly The Royal Beat programme: “I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited.”

The Queen ‘leaning on loved ones’ during Philip’s hospital stint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reason behind Charles visit to Philip

In addition, he added: “To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection.

“But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, ‘one day you are going to be the leading man of the family.'”

Meanwhile, reports suggest the Queen is “leaning on loved ones” while Philip remains in hospital.

