Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview will air this weekend but it seems the Palace won’t be granted a preview.

A first look at the tell-all chat has been released and talk show legend Oprah Winfrey has said “no subject” is “off limits”.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, it seems the Palace will have to watch the interview at the same time as everybody else.

Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah for the tell-all interview (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

Palace won’t receive preview of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Duncan said: “There’s absolutely nothing to suggest that Harry is allowing [the Royal Family] to have a pre-released viewing.

“They’re like everyone else, just got to wait until Sunday.”

Duncan also said the Palace would have seen the 30-second trailer and will be “discussing it now”.

It seems the Palace won’t be given a preview of the interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Duncan added a palace aide suggested this could be Harry’s “biggest error of judgement” since he dressed up as a Nazi.

Harry and Meghan’s interview will air on CBS in the United States on Sunday, March 7.

It’s unclear when the interview will air in the UK.

CBS released a 30-second preview of the chat, in which Harry reveals his fears that “history would repeat itself” in reference to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Oprah interviews the couple (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What happens in the first look?

The Duke of Sussex also admits stepping back from royal life has been “unbelievably tough” for the couple.

He tells Oprah: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.

“You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself. All those years ago.”

Meghan sits down with Oprah alone (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

He added: “Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

Meanwhile, in the interview, Oprah will speak to Meghan without Harry.

She asks the Duchess: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

Oprah also says: “I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off limits.”

