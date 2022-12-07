Meghan Markle defended by fans as she’s accused of ‘copying’ Kate on recent outing

Meghan Markle has been defended by her fans on Twitter after being accused of ‘copying’ Princess Kate and her style.

On Tuesday (December 6) evening, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry attended the Ripple Awards in New York.

They were presented with an accolade recognising top leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment. In this instance, the Sussexes were recognised for their racial justice and mental health work.

But on social media, supporters clashed with supporters of the Waleses – Harry’s brother William and his wife Kate.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laugh as they pose for photos during the Ripple Awards event (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle accused of ‘copying’ Kate Middleton

While some fashion appraisals of Meghan’s outfit for the evening drew comparisons with her husband’s late mother Diana, others felt Kate could be considered an inspiration for her awards bash look.

Meghan wore a white off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress which was reportedly custom-made and form-fitting.

The gown also featured a thigh-high split. And Meghan accessorised her appearance with a boxy black clutch and long gold earrings.

Some fashion journalists and Twitter users have observed a resemblance between Meghan’s dress and one worn earlier this month by the Princess of Wales in Boston.

Did Meghan Markle ‘copy’ Kate Middleton with her style? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Kate Middleton wore

Similarly, Kate’s gown came with off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, and a slit (although at the back).

But a likely major difference between the two concerns how Kate’s Solace London green dress was reportedly rented for £74 a night.

Meghan’s meanwhile is thought to be a unique piece designed for her by Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

And so it might cost a little bit more to hire Meghan’s ensemble, should it be available to do so.

Meghan Markle fans insist she did not ‘copy’ Kate Middleton (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How Meghan Markle fans have reacted

Supporters of Meghan on social media seemed amused by claims about Meghan ‘copying’ Kate.

Their responses frequently examined other instances in the press when fashion parallels have been drawn between Meghan and Kate.

One person reacted: “More desperation. Everyone knows Meghan doesn’t need to copy Kate. She literally has no style and the wide leg pants have always been Meghan’s style.”

Someone else scoffed: “They actually believe that #MeghanMarkle would copy Kate of all people, lol.

“Meghan’s fashion style was top tier before she ever met, dated and married #PrinceHarry.”

A third person argued: “The difference is, Kate RENTED the green dress. Meghan OWNS hers. Meghan also has other styles similar to this one so of course she would wear her own style.”

Meghan’s dress was custom made, so the design was settled long before.

And a fourth pointed out: “Meghan’s dress was custom made, so the design was settled long before anyone saw the Princess of Wales in the green dress.”

Meghan Markle’s dress was designed for her, according to reports (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton comparisons

However, detractors on Twitter had different thoughts.

“It is Meghan Markle. What did you expect? She is trying to copy Kate,” one user claimed.

Another lashed out: “It seems Meghan can’t think for herself so she decides to copy Kate. Maybe she wants to be Kate.”

But someone else who compared other looks the two Duchesses have enjoyed over the years concluded neither copies the other.

“Both women are just following trends dictated in Paris and Milan,” they said.

