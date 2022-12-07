Meghan Markle enjoyed a date night with Prince Harry this week, and she made sure to make a subtle nod to Princess Diana in latest news.

The pair were honoured with the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award in New York.

The Duchess was seen wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress that she paired with a particularly sentimental item of jewellery, Princess Diana’s Asprey Aquamarine ring.

Diamond specialists at UK retailer Steven Stone have revealed that the gorgeous ring signifies “trust” and “sympathy”.

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana

“The striking aquamarine emerald cut cocktail ring features an aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds. The eye-catching aquamarine was given to Princess Diana by her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima. It was created into a ring by Asprey in 1996,” said Maxwell Stone.

It’s not the first time Meghan has been seen with the ring.

She wore it on her wedding day in 2018 when she tied the knot with Harry.

Maxwell Stone added: “Aquamarine is one of the most visually beautiful gemstones. With an enchanting pale blue colour, the ring was a perfect addition to Meghan’s Ripple of Hope Gala outfit and carries a great deal of sentiment with it. Not only did it belong to Meghan’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, but the Duchess wore it as her ‘something blue’ on her wedding day in 2018.

“Having been passed down to Meghan Markle from Harry, it’s interesting to know that the Aquamarine’s light blue colour symbolises feelings of sympathy, trust, and friendship – particularly ahead of the couple’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, which premieres tomorrow.”

“While the ring is no doubt priceless, if it were available to buy, it would be worth around £85,000,” added the specialist.

Meanwhile, during their outing last night, Harry and Meghan joked it was “date night”.

Harry joked on stage: “I actually thought we were just going on a date night, so I find it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people.”

He added: “It’s nice to share date night with all of you — thank you for coming!”

Meghan on claims she’s ‘difficult’

Meanwhile, Meghan recently addressed claims that she is “difficult”.

She hit back at the rumours, insisting that she’s just “particular” about what she likes.

During her Archetypes podcast, she said: “I think a high tide raises all ships.

“We’re all going to succeed so let’s make sure it’s really great because it’s a shared success for everybody.”

However, Meghan admitted to having been passive or meek in previous encounters.

She went on: “But I also find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room. The thing I find most embarrassing is when you’re saying a sentence and the intonation goes up, like it’s a question.

“And you’re like: ‘Oh my God, stop whispering and tiptoeing around it.'”

She went on to add: “You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear, it doesn’t make you demanding. It doesn’t make you difficult, it makes you clear.”

