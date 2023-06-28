Fears ‘all hell will break loose’ as Meghan Markle tipped to reveal ‘racist’ royal in her autobiography

Meghan Markle is reportedly tipped to reveal the alleged ‘racist’ royal in her rumoured upcoming autobiography, causing fears of “chaos” within the firm in the latest royal news.

In Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan alleged a royal asked how dark their son Archie’s skin would be while she was pregnant with him. At the time, the royal was not identified. But an insider has claimed Meghan could name the royal in her rumoured autobiography.

Meghan Markle news

The insider told the Telegraph that “all hell will break loose again” if Meghan reveals the royal who allegedly made the comments about Archie’s skin tone. It follows rumours that King Charles and Prince William have put “distance” between themselves and Meghan. It is reportedly over fears they could end up as material in her rumoured book.

There’s not a lot of trust left to allow the family to maintain a good and open relationship.

The source claimed: “There’s not a lot of trust left to allow the family to maintain a good and open relationship. How do you speak openly without it ending up in volume two?”

Meghan’s potential autobiography could follow Prince Harry‘s publication of his autobiography, Spare. The book was released at the beginning of this year. Harry made a number of explosive claims in the book. He claimed that King Charles called him a “spare” at birth. He also claimed he and Prince William got into a physical altercation over Meghan Markle. Harry also revealed that he and William asked their father not to marry Camilla.

Prince Harry’s autobiography is said to have strained his relationship with his father and brother. He did attend King Charles’ coronation in May, but returned to the US immediately after the ceremony.

Recent ‘blows’ for Prince Harry and Meghan

The news follows some recent blows for Harry and Meghan. The pair recently got a “kicking” from a showbiz star, the chief executive of a Hollywood agent. Jeremy Zimmer who has worked with the likes of Damian Lewis and Benedict Cumberbatch made comments about Meghan following the end of her Spotify podcast.

According to a report by the Semafor news website, He said: “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Royal expert Richard Palmer also suggested Harry and Meghan were taking a “kicking” from Hollywood. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Perhaps they will make a comeback yet but the Sussexes are getting a bit of a kicking from showbiz types at the moment.”

It follows the news that Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, came to an end due to a “mutual decision”. Meghan interviewed several stars on her podcast, including Serena Williams and Mariah Carey. But Meghan was reportedly “snubbed” by singer Taylor Swift. The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly so keen to get the star on the podcast that she wrote her a personalised letter, but Taylor reportedly rejected the invite via her representative.

