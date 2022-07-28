Legal reps for Meghan Markle have insisted the Duchess of Sussex ‘felt’ like she grew up an only child, the latest news reports claim.

Her half-sister Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of misrepresenting her upbringing during a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She is suing the duchess for allegedly peddling a ‘rags-to-riches’ tale in the bombshell 2021 chat.

Samantha is also taking legal action over comments in Finding Freedom, a book written by Omid Scobie.

Harry and Meghan spoke with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle news: Duchess hits back

In the most recent round of court documents, Meghan’s attorneys deny the claim it was dishonest for Meghan to say she was an only child.

As well as half-sister Samantha, Meghan also has a half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Read more: Harry and Meghan in fresh ‘snub’ to the Queen as they ‘turn down invite to Balmoral’, it’s claimed

Her attorneys said: “It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood. Moreover, Plaintiff’s opposition completely ignores the context of the statement, where Ms Winfrey asked Meghan about her ‘relationship’ with Plaintiff (to whom Ms Winfrey referred as her ‘half-sister on her father’s side’).

“Meghan’s response to that question that she ‘grew up as an only child’ was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings.”

Samantha Markle is Meghan’s half-sister (Credit: YouTube)

‘Meghan did not make the statements’

Samantha’s complaints about claims in Finding Freedom have also been dismissed by Meghan’s attorneys.

“Meghan did not make the statements. She cannot be liable for them. It is that simple,” her lawyers said.

Meghan did not make the statements. She cannot be liable for them.

“Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood.”

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok? How can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Court documents reveal Samantha claims Meghan launched a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her and their father Thomas Markle‘s reputation.

She claims Meghan tried to ruin their credibility so “they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy tale life story concocted by the defendant”.

According to reports, Meghan and Samantha are believed to have last seen each other in 2008.

ED! has approached a rep for Meghan for comment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.