Meghan Markle faces ‘awkward reunion with royals if Lilibet gets christened in Windsor’

In latest Meghan Markle news, the duchess could face an “awkward” reunion with the Royal Family if her daughter Lilibet gets christened in Windsor.

Recent reports claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want their little girl, Lilibet Diana, christened in Windsor with the Queen present.

However, royal expert Russell Myers has said it will be “definitely awkward” as tensions are still running “very high within the family”.

Meghan and Harry reportedly want Lilibet christened in Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Meghan Markle news?

Mr Myers told Today: “It will be definitely awkward.

“Meghan isn’t flavour of the month with the family. Certainly, the family have always said they will be much-loved members of the family.

“However, we’re still talking about the fallout of the Oprah Winfrey interview, Emmy or no Emmy nomination.

The couple apparently want the Queen present at the christening (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The tensions are still running very, very high within the family, indeed.”

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed Prince Harry and Meghan want Lilibet to be christened in Windsor like her brother Archie.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother Archie.

“They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

The trip would mark Meghan’s first visit to the UK since she and Harry stepped back from royal life last year.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Archie become christened?

Archie became christened on July 6 2019 in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

He wore the royal christening gown.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their daughter Lili last month.

The little girl was born on June 4 in California.

At the time, Harry and Meghan said: “She is more than we could have ever imagined.

“We remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The couple chose to name their daughter Lilibet Diana – after the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

