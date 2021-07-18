Lady Colin Campbell has claimed Princess Diana may have “seen through” Meghan Markle.

In her latest YouTube video, Lady C shared her thoughts on Sarah Ferguson‘s recent comments that Diana would have been “proud” of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 71, said that Diana would have “initially liked” Meghan.

What did Lady Colin Campbell say about Princess Diana?

Lady C said: “I have no doubt that Diana would have liked Catherine.

“I think she would inevitably had jealous moments with her daughters-in-law.

“I think she would have initially liked Meghan, depending if Meghan turned on the charm the way she did with [Prince] Charles and the Queen.

“But other members of the Royal Family saw through her, and Diana might have well seen through her from the word go.

“I don’t agree with Sarah York incidentally that Diana would still like Meghan.

“There is no way that Diana would have approved of some of what is going on at the moment.”

Meanwhile, it comes after the Duchess of York spoke about what Diana would have thought about her sons and their wives now.

She told PEOPLE: “She would be very proud of her sons and their wives.

“And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved. [Diana] adored my girls. She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven.”

She added: “If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.’ Because each has got her own voice.”

Last month, royal commentator Charles Rae told Entertainment Daily that Diana would have shown Meghan the “good path ahead” if she were still alive.

Mr Rae said: “I suspect that [Diana’s] influence would have had a stabilising effect on Meghan.

“She would have shown her American daughter-in-law the good path ahead.

“But given what we know now i.e. bullying allegations against her and that William and Kate believed she had an agenda, it would not have been easy.”

