Lady Colin Campbell has claimed Meghan Markle reaches out to “everyone who can make her dreams come true”.

In her latest YouTube video, the socialite said the Duchess of Sussex is like a “dog with a bone”.

Lady C, 71, said people shouldn’t “underestimate” Meghan and she reaches out to everyone she feels can help her.

What did Lady Colin Campbell say about Meghan Markle?

Lady C said: “Don’t underestimate her. She reaches out to everyone that she feels can help her and make her dreams come true.

“She has been really good at realising her dreams and making them come true.

“She’s also been very bad at when she makes her dreams come true, creating a whole load of waves and making a whole load of enemies.”

She continued: “My understanding is that Meghan is in her house in Montecito, playing up, being the mother of she hopes Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie and, like a dog with a bone, she’s not going to be giving up that objective.

“Nor is she giving up any of her other objectives.”

Lady C went on to say that she thinks Meghan “will be back with all her rubbish”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Lady C claimed the Royal Family is “fighting back” against Meghan and Prince Harry.

However, they are doing it in a “civilised” and “respectful” manner.

I’m A Celebrity star Lady C said in a YouTube video: “The monarchy has to behave decently otherwise people will lose respect for it.

“Sometimes when you’re decent, it takes a little bit longer to prevail but patience is a virtue.”

She added: “Harry and Meghan have rushed in. They’ve already played all their major cards.

“And the fight back has started. It’s just being done in a civilised and respectful and correct manner.”

Meanwhile, rumours suggest Harry and Meghan could make a return to the UK in September to attend a memorial service for Princess Diana.

Experts have said the couple may bring their children – Archie, two, and Lilibet, who was born last month.

