Meghan Markle announces new Netflix series as fans claim it’s ‘always about her’

In the latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex has announced plans to make a new animated series for streaming giant, Netflix.

However, despite the good news some Twitter users insist that the project is ‘always about her’.

What’s the latest Meghan Markle news?

The Duchess of Sussex has created the series under the guise of the production company she formed with husband, Prince William.

In a statement, Archwell Productions said: “Pearl (working title) is an animated series that centres on the heroic adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.”

The Duchess will serve as an executive producer alongside David Furnish.

Subsequently, Meghan said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers…

“…will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

“David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light.

“And I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

What did David say about the project?

David – husband of Sir Elton John – also issued a statement on Instagram.

“I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series,” he said.

“Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages.

“The team collaborating on the series are first class, and @netflix are the perfect partner.”

How did Twitter users react?

However, despite the news, the haters were out in force on Twitter and accused Meghan of making the project all about her.

Previously, the same newspaper found that one of the meanings of the name Meghan was ‘Pearl’.

“Told you so. It’s all about her. I won’t watch it. Let Elton John and his partner watch it,” one wrote.

Another said: “Really? Meghan making it all about her? Who would have ever guessed?”

A third exclaimed: “I’m not surprised. Everything is about HER. Narcissist.”