The latest Harry and Meghan news suggests the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want daughter Lilibet Diana christened in Windsor.

Not only that, they want the Queen to be present.

And Harry made his “intentions clear” during his recent trip to the UK to unveil a statue of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to christen Lili in Windsor (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan: What’s the latest on Lilibet’s christening?

Royal sources have claimed Harry and Meghan want a royal christening for their daughter, in the presence of the monarch.

The couple’s intentions were apparently made clear during Harry’s recent trip back to the UK, which saw him reunited with his brother Prince William.

Read more: William and Kate pay tribute to the Duchess of Cornwall on her 74th birthday

“Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother Archie,” a royal source told the Daily Mail.

“They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

Should any such christening go ahead, it would be Meghan’s first trip back to our shores since she stepped down as a senior royal.

The couple want the Queen to be in attendance (Credit: Splash News)

Where does Lili sit in the line of succession?

Baby Lili, who was born six weeks ago, should now be eighth in line to the throne.

However, according to the royal family website, the line of succession has not yet been updated.

Read more: Prince William was ‘taking no nonsense’ from Harry and Meghan ‘early on’

It’s understood the list will not be updated until after the tot is christened.

And, when she is christened, she will bump Prince Andrew – who currently holds eighth place – into ninth in line to the throne.

Who will attend Lili’s christening?

Well, if it’s anything like her big brother Archie’s, it’ll be shrouded in secrecy.

He was christened in a private ceremony behind closed doors with just 25 people present.

It took place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2019.

The Queen did not attend and guests arrived through a back entrance of the grounds.

Usually the baby’s godparents are named on the morning of the christening – but Meghan and Harry have kept this detail private.

The Dean of Chelmsford, Nicholas Henshall, previously told the BBC: “Baptism should never be private. It’s a public demonstration of God’s love.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.