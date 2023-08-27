Meghan Markle to land ‘exciting’ roles as she looks set for acting return

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex is eyeing up a return to acting, it has been reported.

The 42-year-old has reportedly been offered a number of roles that have “excited” her, according to a royal commentator.

The Duchess could be returning to acting (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan Markle news: Duchess of Sussex offered acting roles?

Meghan looks to be returning to her roots and heading back to Hollywood, according to a royal commentator.

Appearing on GB News yesterday (Saturday, August 26), Kinsey Schofield revealed that Meghan has been offered a number of acting roles, which have left her feeling “excited”.

Speaking on the show, Kinsey revealed that Meghan has been told there is a “demand” for her to act again, due to the success of recent Suits re-runs. Meghan’s most well-known role, was of course, on Suits.

Kinsey continued, saying Meghan is “excited” by the prospect and wants to “sink her teeth” into a dramatic film role.

The royal commentator then went on to say that Meghan believes there’s an Oscar win in her future.

Kinsey spoke about Meghan’s acting return (Credit: GB News)

Meghan Markle news: Duchess see’s an Oscar win in her future

Kinsey then continued. She said that the Duchess is being “flooded” with acting offers at the moment. She also revealed that the Duchess is reportedly meeting with some big producers about potential projects too.

“I would say I’m a little hesitant about this particular report,” Kinsey confessed. “Because at the time of signing with William Morris Endeavour [talent agency], they said that she has no desire to return to acting.”

Kinsey then went on to joke that someone should cast Meghan as the President of the US in a film.

“So all of these wild royal rumours can collide,” she then said.

“She didn’t want to return to acting when things were going well with all her other plans,” the GB News host then joked.

Meghan won’t be accompanying Harry back to the UK (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Reason Meghan won’t return to UK revealed

In other news, Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next month – however, his wife won’t be accompanying him. Now, the reason why she won’t be returning to the UK has been revealed.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin claims that Meghan isn’t going to be making a return to the UK because she has “no interest” in Britain.

“Meghan can’t come to the UK for a couple of major reasons – the public and her husband’s family,” she said.

“She knows she wouldn’t get a welcome from either party and she can’t handle that,” she then continued.

“She has always spoken in global terms and has no interest in the UK,” she then added.

Levin also added that another reason is due to her signing with WME talent agency. She claims they want to “rebrand” Meghan and seperate her from her husband to move her career forwards.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson’s fears for Meghan Markle: ‘It must be hard for her’

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know!