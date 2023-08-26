Sarah Ferguson’s fears for Meghan Markle: ‘It must be hard for her’

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle experienced a turbulent time after marrying into the royal family.

But one person who can relate to her struggles is Sarah Ferguson, who once admitted it “must be hard” for Meghan.

The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew for 10 years before they announced their “amicable split” in 1992, previously spoke out in a rare interview with Vogue Arabia.

Sarah Ferguson admitted she can relate to Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Ferguson ‘can relate’ to Meghan Markle

She said in 2019: “It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?”

She continued: “Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am. There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it.”

Meghan tied the knot to Prince Harry in May 2018. In January 2020, the couple announced their decision to step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.

Meghan tied the knot to Prince Harry in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

During an event to promote her book, A Most Intriguing Lady, Sarah was once asked what advice she would give Harry and Meghan on having a public marriage.

“I think the best way to answer that is to really take hold and lead by example. I wouldn’t give advice, I would say that your actions speak louder than words,” she said.

Sarah, who was close to the late Princess Diana, added that she and King Charles would be proud.

She said: “Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time. I feel like she would be absolutely, and so is the King, so proud of their grandchildren and the family… I think forgiveness is key.”

Sarah stands by ex Prince Andrew

Despite Sarah and Prince Andrew’s split, she has vowed to always stand by him.

She was by his side amid his civil case scandal in 2022, in which he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit after he was accused of sexual assault. The Duke of York has always denied the allegations.

In an interview with The Telegraph in March, Sarah was asked if the late Queen knew she would always be there for her son.

Sarah and Prince Andrew split in 1992, but have remained friends (Credit: BBC)

“She knew. I will always be there. Always. Because I love her,” Sarah said.

“Because also, during the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then.”

She added: “But I’ve always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”

Meghan & Fergie: Inconvenient Royal Wives airs tonight (August 26) on Channel 5 at 8.15pm.

