We shouldn’t expect Meghan Markle to head to the UK again any time soon, according to an expert.

Prince Harry is coming back to Blighty to attend a WellChild charity event on September 9.

The visit comes as the Royal Family reunites in Balmoral next month to honour one year since Queen Elizabeth II died.

However, it’s not thought the Prince, 38, will be in attendance.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly skipping out on both gatherings, meeting her hubby in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games.

Why is Meghan Markle avoiding the UK?

But one royal expert believes she knows the real reason why Meghan, 42, is steering clear of the UK.

Speaking to The Sun, biographer Angela Levin explains the former Suits actress ‘has no interest’ in Britain.

The PR company wants her to be a separate person – a fresh and new person

She cites that Meghan, who fled the UK with Harry in 2020, could not handle having a cool reception from either the royals or from the public.

Angela adds Meghan’s hiding may be due to her attempts to rebrand herself.

Earlier this year, the star signed to a top Hollywood talent agency. The WME group boasts A-Listers such as Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and Whoopi Goldberg on their books.

“The PR company wants her to be a separate person – a fresh and new person,” Angela explains. “They want her to look forward to a future where she might be a politician or write a book or star in a movie.”

It’s not the first time in recent months that Meghan has skipped out on trips to the UK.

When has Prince Harry come back to Britain?

Prince Harry briefly returned to the country for King Charles’s coronation back in May.

He also came to London for his ongoing High Court battle against a number British tabloids.

Meghan Markle was not in attendance.

For Angela, her absence is indicative of “cracks” starting to show in their eight-year relationship.

“Once again Meghan won’t be there to support her husband,” she continued. “When he’s in trouble and needs his wife she is never around.”

The news comes after it was reported Prince Harry worries about “where he fits in” with his wife’s future plans.

An insider claims Meghan is determined to establish herself as a Hollywood star, with couple now settled in California.

“Meghan is determined to get back on top and secure her place as showbiz royalty,” the source tells Heat magazine. “She’s preparing to get back on Instagram, relaunch her lifestyle brand The Tig, do talk shows, and do a huge publicity blitz.”

The pair have secured film adaptation rights for novel Meet Me By The Lake for Netflix.

However, Harry is reportedly worried about the content matter and their working arrangements.

“Meghan has been pushing the idea of her and Harry working separately. She feels it would benefit them as a couple if they weren’t constantly working side by side.

“It seems to be all about her, and Harry is not quite sure where he fits in.”

