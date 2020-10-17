Meghan Markle may need to stop giving political and ‘woke’ speeches, according to a royal expert.

Author Robert Lacey has said the Duchess of Sussex may realise that she must take a step back for the sake of her husband, Prince Harry.

Robert said that recent speeches given by Meghan could risk the wrath of Harry’s family.

Royals are traditionally supposed to stay out of politics.

What has Meghan Markle said to upset the royals?

However, both Meghan and Harry recently released a video urging Americans to vote.

While speaking on True Royalty TV, Robert said that Meghan will likely have taken note of potential backlash from the Royal Family.

Addressing host Kate Thornton, Robert said: “I think that [Meghan] has come to realise how [some of her] speeches risk her husband’s relationship with the family and perhaps she may pedal back on some of these more extreme positions.”

In addition to her political talk, Meghan also likened social media to drug use in another chat.

Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit, she said she believes aspects of social media are dangerous.

What has Meghan said about social media?

Meghan said: “There are very few things in the world where you call the person who’s engaging with it a ‘user’. People who are addicted to drugs and people on social media.”

She later explained: “I have made a personal choice to not have any account so I don’t know what’s out there and for many ways that’s helpful for me.

“I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it and so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction, like many other things in this world.”

Elsewhere on Robert’s interview with Kate, he went into more detail regarding Prince Harry and Prince William’s ‘feud’.

In fact, he even said that William was right to have concerns about Meghan.

Robert continued: “Meghan is a self-made woman; she became a star; she became a self-made millionairess.”

Whereas of course, Harry and William inherited their roles and fortunes.

Finally, he added: “I think when William sat down with Harry and said there could be problems, I think events have proved him right.”

