Princess Beatrice reveals it was ‘an honour’ to wear Queen’s dress on wedding day

Princess Beatrice revealed it was an “honour” to wear The Queen‘s dress on her wedding day.

Beatrice married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in July.

She borrowed a dress belonging to Her Majesty for her big day. They modified the gown with new sleeves.

Princess Beatrice revealed it was an “honour” to wear The Queen’s dress on her wedding day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice ‘honoured’ to wear The Queen’s dress

Taking to Twitter, Beatrice shared stunning photos from her big day.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July.

Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July.

“Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together.”

Meanwhile, in another message, she gushed over her dress.

Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July. Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bGwGYB2WvF — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 16, 2020

Beatrice wrote: “It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day.

“I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle.”

Beatrice’s dress, shoes and replica bouquet are on display at Windsor Castle until November 22.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Edoardo were originally due to tie the knot in May.

However, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo alongside Prince Philip and The Queen (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

The loved-up pair then decided to go ahead with a secret ceremony, with only a few of the royal family present.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the nuptials.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July…

“…at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

“The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

Beatrice, 32, and Edoardo, 37, began dating in October 2018 and announced their engagement last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.