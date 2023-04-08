Meghan Markle ‘surprised’ the Queen with ‘curt response’ when they first met

According to the latest news on Meghan Markle, the Duchess gave a curt three-word response to the Queen when they first met.

It might be surprising to remember that Meghan once had a good relationship with the royal family.

When she first joined the family, it’s thought the Queen and Meghan had a one-on-one meeting in private.

During their chat, royal author Robert Jobson claims the Queen told Meghan that she was “so pleased Harry had at last found love”.

Meghan Markle reportedly met with the Queen when she first joined the family (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan Markle latest: Duchess ‘surprised’ the Queen

She also advised Meghan to turn to Sophie, Countess of Wessex for support.

However, that suggestion apparently didn’t go down well, with Meghan curtly replying: “I’ve got Harry.”

Jobson claims the Queen was “surprised” by the curtness of Meghan’s response to her suggestion.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s husband Prince Harry recently touched down in the UK for the first time since last year.

However, reports claimed he didn’t meet with his father while over in the UK.

Prince Harry reportedly could have his US Visa revoked (Credit: Splashnews)

Why didn’t Harry meet Charles?

Speaking to Fox News, royal podcaster Kinsey Schofield claimed Charles’ decision not to meet up with Harry was significant.

She said that the decision “not to engage” with his youngest son speaks volumes when it comes to how Charles feels about Harry.

Kinsey shared: “The King’s diary is typically built months in advance. But the idea that the King had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy.”

“He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty.”

Meanwhile, last month, calls emerged for the royal to have his US visa revoked were shared by an American think tank.

