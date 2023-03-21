Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their titles by King Charles, one bookmaker has predicted.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, BettingSites.co.uk predicted the couple could lose their titles.

The news comes amid claims by the bookmakers that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to attend the coronation in May.

Will the royal couple attend? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Will Harry and Meghan attend the coronation?

The coronation is fast approaching, and it still remains to be seen whether the Sussexes will be in attendance.

The royal couple have been officially invited by the King. However, they have yet to confirm that they will be making the trip across the pond.

Since their invite, there have been numerous reports about the Sussexes’ terms and demands for attending the event.

There have even been rumours that Meghan won’t be attending – and rumours that neither will attend too.

Now, bookmakers BettingSites.co.uk has shared the odds on the royal couple attending the historic event exclusively with ED!.

The bookies currently have Prince Harry at 2/1 to attend the coronation.

However, they also have him at 1/3 to stay well away.

Will Meghan return to the UK? (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan and Harry ‘risk wrath’ of King Charles

Meanwhile, Meghan is less likely to attend the coronation than her husband.

BettingSites.co.uk currently have Meghan at 3/1 to attend the historic event, they told us. Meanwhile, there are odds of 1/4 for her not to attend the ceremony.

“The Sussexes are on the fence about attending and now Harry is odds of 1/3 to not attend with Meghan 1/4 to stay away,” Jake Bacon of the bookmakers told ED!.

“If the couple choose not to attend, they could face the wrath of the King. The Prince is a 6/1 shot to have his royal title stripped by 2025 if their relationship continues to fracture.”

Will King Charles strip the Sussexes of their titles? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sussexes to be stripped of titles by 2025?

Meanwhile, the bookies believe Meghan is more likely to have her titles taken away by the King.

The Duchess of Sussex is at 5/1 to have her titles taken away by 2025.

The Sussexes’ children, Archie and Lilibet, recently took on royal titles, but how likely is it that Charles will strip them of them?

If the couple choose not to attend, they could face the wrath of the King.

According to BettingSites.co.uk, the monarch is at 3/1 to take their titles away by 2025.

But what if, instead of taking titles away, the King bestows more of them upon his youngest son and his daughter-in-law? The bookies think it could happen, it seems…

The King is at 2/1 to give the Sussexes even more titles by 2025. However, he is at 1/3 not to.

The coronation is still 46 days away and lot can change before then!

