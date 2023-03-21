Harry and Meghan U-turn for Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: ‘She’s picked her side’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been handed a blow by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, after it was claimed she has “picked her side”.

The Duchess, previously known as Sophie Wessex, received her new title earlier this month. It came after Prince Edward was made Duke of Edinburgh.

The title change led to reports that Sophie was ‘relieved’ that she no longer has to curtsy to Meghan. This is because her new title ranks her higher than that of the Duchess of Sussex.

Sophie reportedly made her body language clear at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is ‘not Team Sussex’

The Express has now made claims over Sophie’s “relief” as a body language expert alleged that the senior royal has “picked her side”.

Body language expert Judi James commented on a photograph of Harry and Meghan arriving at their seats inside St Paul’s Cathedral in June last year.

While Prince Harry greeted Sophie with a smile, she didn’t share the same warm welcome, Judi claimed.

Sophie does seem by her body language to have very much picked her side.

Judi commented that it previously would’ve been “inconceivable” that Harry and Sophie weren’t close. But, Harry’s actions have changed things between them.

The body language expert speculated: “Sophie does seem by her body language to have very much picked her side. And it is not Team Sussex.

“It adds some weight to the current story that she is ‘relieved’ that her new title of Duchess of Edinburgh means she won’t have to curtsey to Harry and his wife.”

She added that Sophie’s fierce loyalty to Prince Philip and the Queen may have contributed to her seemingly hostile body language.

Judi explained: “It could have been that loyalty that appeared to produce at least two body language moments that would quite openly suggest her real feelings for Harry.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Harry and Meghan haven’t confirmed if they will attend King Charles’ Coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation

Time will tell if Sophie’s hostility towards Harry will continue at King Charles’ Coronation this May.

A spokesperson did confirm that Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to the coronation. But didn’t reveal if they’ll attend.

They said: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

It’s also been reported that Harry and Meghan’s children – Archie and Lilibet – have not been invited.

This is despite the youngsters recently being given a royal title by their parents.

While Harry and Meghan are invited, it’s still unclear if they’ll attend, and what the reception will be like from the rest of the Royal Family.

Read more: Princess Kate sends clear ‘message’ to Meghan and Harry with new Prince Louis picture

Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.