In the latest Prince Harry news, the circumstance surrounding his US visa have been questioned following revelations about the royal’s previous drug use.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about using cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms in his memoir Spare and promotional interviews.

And now a conservative US think tank wants Washington DC officials to share details of his visa application. However, those officials are reportedly refusing to do so on grounds of privacy.

But MailOnline claims Harry “faces a fight” to keep his visa application under wraps after the Heritage Foundation called for it to be released.

Prince Harry addressed drug use in his memoir (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry US visa news

The group wants to know whether King Charles’ second son admitted his drug use before emigrating with Meghan Markle in 2020.

It is thought US immigration laws come with harsh penalties for any potential misrepresentation. These may included deportation, and being barred from applying for citizenship. No evidence has been provided that Prince Harry has broken any laws in any way.

Nonetheless, the director of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project wants more information about how Harry was “vetted”.

This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use.

Mike Howell said: “This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry‘s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States.”

Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Possible questions’

The Heritage Foundation is said to have compiled Harry’s remarks together and sent them to the Department of Homeland Security.

The dossier has also been sent to US Customs/Border Protection and US Citizenship Immigration Services, MailOnline reports.

The Foundation hopes such evidence will aid its freedom of information request.

Mr Howell has also asked to see any emails, texts and other communications regarding Harry’s visa.

He is quoted as claiming: “It is unclear at this juncture whether DHS complied with the law if, in admitting Prince Harry, did so without a waiver or any interview with CBP to assess whether, given his history, he was admissible to the United States.

“As a result, this widespread media interest in Prince Henry’s drug abuse inevitably raises possible questions regarding his application for residency in the United States.”

‘Visa records are confidential’

MailOnline also speculated on whether Harry could be working in the US on a visa handed to people with “extraordinary ability”.

Known as a O-1 visa, it lasts for three years. And that could mean a renewal for Harry might be coming up.

A US State Department spokesman said: “Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry for comment.

