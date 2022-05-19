Meghan Markle is “very protective” of Prince Harry and uses a certain gesture to support him, an expert has claimed in latest news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today (May 19).

The couple often show their love for each other in public with gestures.

Meghan and Harry often make public displays of affection during outings (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle latest news

According to Darren Stanton, Harry is “completely head over heels for Meghan”.

Darren said Meghan also has a way of supporting Harry when he’s “feeling uncertain or lacking in confidence”.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren revealed: “The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan.

Meghan is “protective” of Harry, a body language expert says (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan

“He is often seen prolonging eye contact with Meghan – a behaviour we usually reserve for romantic partners and a tell-tale sign of deep rapport, suggesting Harry is deeply in love.”

He continued: “Meghan, meanwhile, is very protective of Harry.

“There have been many occasions where she has sensed if Harry is feeling uncertain or lacking in confidence and she’ll react with a gesture to reassure him.

“You’ll notice at times Meghan will place the flat of her hand on Harry’s back or touch his elbow.

“Both are to show affection and to let him know that she is there to support him.”

The couple are ‘deeply in love’, an expert says (Credit: Albert Nieboer/DPA/Cover Images)

Darren said that both Harry and Meghan are “very tactile with one another”.

He added: “When they hold hands, not only are their hands intertwined but their forearms also touch…

“…signifying the deep connection they have.

“This wasn’t so prevalent in the early days of their relationship as it is now…

“…proving how their relationship has strengthened and evolved over time.”

