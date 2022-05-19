Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been royally slammed as it’s claimed they’re filming a Kardashians-style reality show.

According to reports, the couple have welcome Netflix‘s cameras into their $14 million Montecito home.

It’s said it forms part of the couple’s megabucks deal with the streaming giant post-Megxit.

However, the pair have come under fire for the fly-on-the-wall docu-series after their pleas for privacy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be filming a Kardashians-style reality show (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s reality show: What do we know?

Cameras have been seen with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at numerous public outings of late.

And now it appears we know why.

It’s said they’re filming a reality show, which could be in the same vein as The Osbournes, which followed Sharon, Ozzy and their kids.

However, it’s not known if Prince Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet will be seen on the show.

He also hated cameras. But he’s ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six: “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”

The streaming giant apparently wants it to air this year to tie in with Harry’s tell-all memoir.

However, the Sussexes are said to want to hold off on the premiere till next year.

“The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” said the source.

It’s not known if Meghan’s two children will appear in the docu-series (Credit: Cover Images)

Netflix team to follow Harry and Meghan on Platinum Jubilee visit?

It’s not thought the rest of the royal family will feature in the docu-series, given that the Queen has reportedly banned cameras from her palaces.

Harry and Meghan, while flying over for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, won’t be invited to join the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Royal commentators wade in

After news of the reality show hit the headlines, royal experts were quick to royally slam the couple.

Angela Levin tweeted about the show, appearing to accused the prince of double standards.

“Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he’s ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix.

“Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?” she questioned.

As far afield as Australia, royal commentators were quick to lay into the couple, too.

Daniela Elser said: “In only four years, the Sussexes have gone from being global darlings, resoundingly adored with desk drawers full of enterprising plans for charity projects, to reducing themselves to proto-Kardashians.”

