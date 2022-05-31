Meghan Markle will be “dreading” her reunion with the Royal Family, a royal expert has claimed in latest news.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, will be flying to the UK from the United States with husband Prince Harry and their two children – Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry briefly returned to the UK in April to pay the Queen a visit on their way to the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan will return to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations this week (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle latest

However, they didn’t bring their children with them and it’s believed their youngest, Lilibet, hasn’t yet met the monarch and other members of the family.

Meanwhile, it’s thought the Queen hasn’t seen Archie, three, in two years.

With just days before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal author has said Meghan will be “nervous” about returning.

Meghan will be ‘nervous’ ahead of reuniting with the Royal Family, an expert said (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Prince Harry: The Inside Story author Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that their children being with them will be a “good distraction”.

Mr Larcombe said: “It will all be about the kids and kids’ talk because you have to hope they wouldn’t have long, drawn out, heart-to-heart chats in front of their children.”

He continued: “For Harry, he came back for Philip’s funeral and the unveiling of Diana’s statue last summer – and, of course, he was meeting the Queen and seeing his dad not that long ago.

The Queen will reportedly meet great-granddaughter Lilibet this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

“But, for Meghan this is probably incredibly nerve-wracking for her. I will imagine that she with some reason, she will be dreading the return.”

Mr Larcombe added that he thinks Meghan will be “clinging hold of her children” as some form of “barrier than having to face the music”.

It comes shortly after reports claimed the Queen will be attending a possible first birthday party for great-granddaughter Lilibet.

Queen’s Jubilee

Lilibet will turn one on Saturday June 4, which coincides with the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Recent reports claimed that it was looking “unlikely” that the Queen would attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

According to The Sun, the Queen will instead attend a ­possible birthday party for little Lilibet.

For Meghan this is probably incredibly nerve-wracking for her.

Last month, Meghan and Harry announced they were returning to the UK for the Jubilee.

In a statement, the couple said they felt “excited” and “honoured” to be attending.

