Prince Harry looks concerned and Meghan Markle smiling during Jubilee service
Royals

Meghan says husband Prince Harry is a ‘feminist’ as she makes plea in new message

The duchess says his response to Roe v. Wade decision was "guttural"

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Meghan Markle has made a plea for people to “band together” as she shares Prince Harry’s “guttural” reaction to the Roe v. Wade ruling.

In an interview with Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex warned that the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion will “impact all of us”.

She said that its consequences would affect “relationships, families, and communities at large” in the US.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking hand-in-hand outside Jubilee service
Duchess Meghan has said Harry is a “feminist” (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry latest

Meghan revealed that the Roe v. Wade decision is something that she and husband Prince Harry have “talked about… a lot over the past few days”.

Read more: Meghan Markle on her pregnancies and ‘stigma’ of miscarriage amid Roe vs Wade news

“He’s a feminist too,” she told Vogue. “And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”

Activist Gloria Steinem, who took part in the interview alongside Meghan, was quick to agree.

“Yes – I can testify to that,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile and clap during Invictus Games
Meghan opened up about the Supreme Court’s decision (Credit: Action Press/Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Gloria has claimed Meghan as part of her “chosen family”, praising the duchess for “standing up for what she believes in and what the majority needs”.

When people like these two tell us, then we trust it.

She described Harry and Meghan’s decision to speak out openly on the abortion case as “very, very, very important” as a couple that the public “trust”.

Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle during engagement interview
Gloria Steinem says public “trust” Harry and Meghan (Credit: BBC News)

The duchess, mum-of-two to Archie and Lilibet, shared a new message of hope in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision that has shaken the world over the past week.

She urged devastated people not to “wallow” but instead to “band together” in a time that “requires unity”.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Meghan used herself and Gloria as examples of “two women: one who chose to give birth happily, and one who chose not to give birth happily”. She noted that they are both “prospering” because of the freedom to make these choices.

What do you think of this article? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Denise Van Outen smiling and with her ex partner
Denise Van Outen moves on after split from partner Eddie with new man Jimmy, pal claims
Jacques grinning on Love Island and Gemma speaking in the Beach Hut
Love Island star Jacques slammed following sex confession about Gemma
Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine McGuinness
Paddy McGuinness sparks rumours he’s ‘split’ from wife Christine
Deborah James in floral dress on BBC and Steve Bland on Lorraine
Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death
Kieran Hayler and KATIE PRICE looking stern
Katie Price fires back amid news Kieran Hayler has reported her to the police again
Kate Garraway and her husband, Derek Draper, who is battling the impact of Covid
Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about her marriage to Derek Draper