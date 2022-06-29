Meghan says husband Prince Harry is a ‘feminist’ as she makes plea in new message

Meghan Markle has made a plea for people to “band together” as she shares Prince Harry’s “guttural” reaction to the Roe v. Wade ruling.

In an interview with Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex warned that the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion will “impact all of us”.

She said that its consequences would affect “relationships, families, and communities at large” in the US.

Duchess Meghan has said Harry is a “feminist” (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry latest

Meghan revealed that the Roe v. Wade decision is something that she and husband Prince Harry have “talked about… a lot over the past few days”.

“He’s a feminist too,” she told Vogue. “And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”

Activist Gloria Steinem, who took part in the interview alongside Meghan, was quick to agree.

“Yes – I can testify to that,” she said.

Meghan opened up about the Supreme Court’s decision (Credit: Action Press/Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Gloria has claimed Meghan as part of her “chosen family”, praising the duchess for “standing up for what she believes in and what the majority needs”.

When people like these two tell us, then we trust it.

She described Harry and Meghan’s decision to speak out openly on the abortion case as “very, very, very important” as a couple that the public “trust”.

Gloria Steinem says public “trust” Harry and Meghan (Credit: BBC News)

The duchess, mum-of-two to Archie and Lilibet, shared a new message of hope in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision that has shaken the world over the past week.

She urged devastated people not to “wallow” but instead to “band together” in a time that “requires unity”.

Meghan used herself and Gloria as examples of “two women: one who chose to give birth happily, and one who chose not to give birth happily”. She noted that they are both “prospering” because of the freedom to make these choices.

