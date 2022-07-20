Meghan Markle’s sweet ‘tribute’ to Princess Diana on night out with husband Harry

Meghan Markle reportedly paid a sweet tribute to Princess Diana during an evening out with Prince Harry this week.

The royal couple enjoyed a night out with friends, after Harry gave a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

And Harry’s speech wasn’t the only aspect paying tribute to Diana, as Meghan was also spotted wearing a piece of Princess Diana’s jewellery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the UN General Assembly in New York for Nelson Mandela Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle pays ‘tribute’ to Princess Diana on night out

Meghan apparently wore a piece of Diana’s jewellery on a night out with Prince Harry.

The couple had an evening out together after Harry gave a speech at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day.

In the speech, Harry spoke about his love for his mum.

He talked about a picture taken of his mum and Nelson Mandela back in 1997 and explained that the image was “on my wall and in my heart every day”.

The Duke also went on to say: “When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness- cheekiness even.

“The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s appearance leaves royal fans stunned on latest outing with Meghan

After the conference, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving the Italian restaurant Locanda Verde in New York.

Meghan wore a chic monochrome jumpsuit accessorised with black stilettos and a red clutch.

Meghan Markle wore Diana’s Cartier Tank watch as a tribute to the Princess (Credit: Splash News)

But that’s not all, Meghan also wore a piece of Diana’s jewellery as a sweet tribute to the late Princess.

She paired her outfit with a beautiful golden watch, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

The accessory is a Cartier Tank watch, valued at a whopping £23,000.

The Duchess of Sussex wears tailored shorts

This isn’t the only time Meghan has paid tribute to Diana as she was also seen wearing shorts like Diana’s recently.

While she was out for lunch in New York, Meghan gave a nod to Diana’s tailored shorts.

She sported a pair of Dior Bermuda shorts along with a white shirt, looking almost identical to Diana’s famous look.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyDix and let us know what you think of our story.